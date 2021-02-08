Scottish Labour leadership hopefuls Monica Lennon and Anas Sarwar went head to head tonight in a televised debate.

Both MSPs laid out their policies as they seek to take Scottish Labour into the next Holyrood election in May.

Topics included Scottish independence, the party’s UK leadership and Trident, and both suggested Scottish Labour could push for income tax rises under its new leadership.

Enjoyed setting out my vision for Scottish Labour on @BBCScotNine. Tune in later to watch!



Thanks to @MonicaLennon7 for a comradely debate about the future of our party, and the country. #TheNine pic.twitter.com/vu7crDkoD8 — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) February 8, 2021

Higher taxes?





Ms Lennon said any tax changes would be part of an overall review, while Mr Sarwar stressed he would want to increase the amount paid by Scotland's top earners.

He said: “I think we need a progressive tax system where we get the powers we need to do a progressive tax system.

“I think people can, in that top bracket, pay more.”

The Glasgow MSP suggested a 5 per cent tax rise for those earning more than £150,000 a year and 2 per cent for those over £100,000.

READ MORE: Opinion: Scottish Labour is at a critical juncture in its history

Meanwhile, Ms Lennon said there needed to be a “national conversation” about the tax system.

The Central Scotland MSP added: “I think it needs to be looked at, I’m not going to rule that out.

“There are top earners in the country who can afford to pay more.

“But we have to look at the whole basket of taxes.”

Mr Sarwar also said his party should keep the “radicalism” of Jeremy Corbyn, at a Scottish Labour leadership debate, but present better competence.

Ms Lennon praised Mr Corbyn for energising the grassroots members, but wanted to make sure Scottish Labour could win elections.

Independence

The hopefuls were also pressed on their positions on a second Scottish independence referendum, and they repeated previous stances.

On the question of independence, Monica Lennon said she wouldn't "hide behind" Boris Johnson on the issue.

"If there's a pro-independence majority - I hope that there isn't - but if there is in the future" Ms Lennon said, "it will be for people in Scotland to decide it.

READ MORE: Scottish Labour? Even HQ thinks it is a waste of space

"If people in Scotland want a referendum, should they be able to have one? Yes, they should.

"It shouldn't be a matter for Boris Johnson to decide."

Ms Lennon also said she did not believe in breaking from the UK and called for greater devolution on things such as drug laws.

PREVIEW: @scottishlabour leadership candidates @MonicaLennon7 and @AnasSarwar are asked what their reaction would be to a second independence referendum.



Tune in from 9pm to watch the head-to-head debate on #TheNine on the @BBCScotland channel. 📺 pic.twitter.com/76syHKkADy — The Nine (@BBCScotNine) February 8, 2021

She claimed she would differ from Sir Keir Starmer by calling for Holyrood to have the power to make changes.

Meanwhile, Mr Sarwar said he believed Scottish voters were interested in matters other than independence, such as recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the party should be able to handle complaints north of the border, rather than relying on the Westminster party.

"Of course it's a matter for Scotland to decide, but I don't think it's credible for us to say that we go straight from Covid into a referendum campaign.

"There's this fatalism that has taken hold, partly in the Labour party but also beyond the Labour party as well, that says somehow an SNP majority is inevitable, therefore a referendum is inevitable, and independence is inevitable.

"I don't think that is the case."