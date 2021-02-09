Mary Wilson, the founding member of the band The Supremes, has died at the age of 76.
The singer's publicist Jay Schwartz announced her death early on Tuesday morning, saying shed died "suddenly". The cause of her passing has not yet been confirmed.
The Supremes were known for hits such as Baby Love and You Can't Hurry Love.
The group was founded in Detroit as The Primettes in 1959, when Wilson was 15 years old.
The Supremes (L-R) Florence Ballard, Mary Wilson and Diana Ross during a reception at EMI House in London.
Wilson was an original member of the group alongside Diana Ross, Florence Ballard and Barbara Martin.
Martin left the group before they became successful, and The Supremes continued as a trio.
