The nuclear base on the Clyde could be hit by strikes over pay amid an escalating row between workers and owners Babcock Marine.

Members of the union Unite at the Coulport and Faslane naval bases on the Clyde are to hold a ballot for industrial action after talks broke down.

The industrial action ballot opens this week, and could lead to strikes in the middle of March if support is given.

Three groups being balloted - Babcock Industrial staff, which covers roles such as electricians, mechanical fitters, plumbers, joiners, Babcock Non-Industrial staff, which covers roles such as engineers, supervisors, managers, and administrative staff, and ISS Facility Services staff.

The ballot comes after Unite's members rejected the company's pay offer. The union also says Babcock refused an offer to work together on the future design of the bases following the outcome of the Ministry of Defence’s Future Maritime Support Programme (FMSP).

HM Naval Base Faslane

The Union says that worker overwhelmingly backed a consultative ballot, paving the way for the vote on industrial action.

In March 2017, Unite members held successive days on industrial action at Babcock Marine over allegations of victimising worker representatives, the withdrawal of facilities for shop steward meetings, and the failure to meaningfully consult and negotiate with the trade union.

Stephen Deans, Unite regional coordinating officer, said: “The industrial action ballots come after fruitless discussions with both Babcock Marine and ISS Facility Services at the Clyde naval bases.

"Unite’s membership is rightly furious over the derisory pay offers and Babcock's rigid refusal to even discuss with us the workplace arrangements following the outcome of the Ministry of Defence’s Future Maritime Support Programme.”

“We have major concerns that even if Babcock does win the contracts then there are plans to privatise and outsource more areas to companies at the naval bases."

Mr Deans added: "It’s astonishing that Babcock Marine are refusing to agree to work with us regarding the future of the base following the contract decisions.

"Unite's sole objective is to bring this together in a coordinated way in the interests of the workforce and the country.

"If support for industrial action is forthcoming then this dispute, which will happen at a very sensitive juncture, is due to the company's intransigence, and we hope the public and the politicians understand this."