Heavy snow across Glasgow overnight has brought disruption on the roads.
But while drivers have been cursing the blizzards which have blanketed the streets, others have been making the most of the whiteout conditions.
Glasgow man Niall Houston dug out his snowboard to test the powder around Victoria Park on the city's Southside.
And going off-piste on the city's streets was 'snow bother for the accomplished winter sportsman, who even managed a few tricks on his glide down the road.
