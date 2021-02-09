Scots health club tycoon Duncan Bannatyne OBE has written to First Minister to ask her to consider opening health clubs and gyms as part of the early stage of reopening the country after lockdown.

He has also written to all MPs and MSPs where his health clubs are located, to ask them to support his proposal.

Mr Bannatyne, who runs 71 health clubs 11 of which are north of the border, backs up his plea with health-related arguments for early reopening, also pointing out that the transmission of the virus within these facilities was very low following the first lockdown.

Gyms and health clubs were in a late phase of re-opening following the first lockdown – behind pubs and shops.

Mr Bannatyne said: “There are important health reasons why health clubs and gyms, which are very safe environments with strict procedures in place to safeguard members and staff, should be included in the early phase of reopening.

“There are also economic and business reasons. As a company we would rather be offering our members the opportunity to improve their physical and mental wellbeing than being reliant on taxpayer’s money to support a closed business."

He highlighted how physical health is critical in tackling the virus saying people who are healthy have better outcomes, if they contract COVID.

His arguments include:

Mental health problems have increased dramatically in the last 12 months, structured exercise at health clubs is a proven antidote.

With more than three million positive cases to date in the UK, exercise can help tackle the demand for rehabilitation; getting fitter can help a patient recover from longer term COVID symptoms.

Mr Bannatyne added: "I strongly urge Ms Sturgeon to take note of the very valid points I have raised when considering the gradual reopening of their respective countries over the coming weeks.”