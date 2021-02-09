A taxi driver has died after a crash in Glasgow.
The incident happened at around 11.35am on Sunday on Auchentoshan Terrace, Springburn.
Police Scotland said a 59-year-old man – the sole occupant of the silver Hackney taxi – was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.
His next of kin have been made aware and a report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Police Sergeant Kenny Malaney, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the man involved in this crash.
“We are currently conducting inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
“I would urge anyone who has any information that could assist with our investigation that they get in contact with police.
“If any road users have any dashcam footage of the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with officers.”
