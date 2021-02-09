A coronavirus outbreak has hit a number of convicts in two wings of Ayrshire's prison.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran confirmed they were working with prison staff after a number of cases at HMP Kilmarnock.

This was revealed after several custody cases had to be continued to a later date at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court today [Tuesday, February 9].

Joint Director of Public Health Joy Tomlinson said: "NHS Ayrshire and Arran Health Protection Team is working closely with HMP Kilmarnock following confirmation of a number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

"All relevant Public Health measures are in place and our Public Health Team is working with local Environmental Health Officers to manage and monitor the situation.

"We appreciate this is a worrying time for many people however HMP Kilmarnock frequently manages cases of infectious diseases using tried and tested procedures, and will continue to use these approaches to protect inmates and staff.

"To respect and maintain patient confidentiality it is not possible to release any further information at this time.

"We would like to remind people of the symptoms of Coronavirus (COVID-19): new persistent cough; high temperature; and / or loss of taste and smell. Anyone who develops any of these symptoms should book a test and self-isolate immediately."

Everyone in Ayrshire and Arran is reminded to remember the FACTS guidance:

F – Face coverings. These should be used in shops and on public transport (buses, trains and taxis)

A – Avoid crowded places.

C – Clean your hands frequently, using water & soap whenever possible.

T – Two metres – observe physical distancing.

S – Self-isolate and book a test if you are suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.