A community centre being used to provide tests for Covid has been closed due to the wintery weather.
NHS Fife urged people not to travel to the Maxwell Centre in Cowdenbeath this morning due to the freezing conditions.
According to the latest data, Fife recorded 239 positive cases of coronavirus in the seven days leading uo to 6 February, and the test positivity rate is said to be 3.8%.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon apologises for NHS Fife coronavirus vaccine 'glitch'
NHS Fife released a statement, saying: "Please do not travel to the centre. We will review the situation later this morning and provide a further update on whether we are able to open the centre this afternoon."
The statement continued: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but our decision is based on ensuring the safety of members of the public and staff."
It emerged on Monday that pensioners were forced to queue outside vaccine centres in freezing temperatures - some eventually having to go home without having had the vaccine - because appointments had been "double booked".
NHS Fife’s booking system overallocated appointments at five vaccination centres across the health board area.
