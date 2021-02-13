With a summer staycation looking hopeful, a camping trip is on the cards, says Sarah Marshall

As a cloud of uncertainty still hangs over foreign holidays this summer, the UK looks set for another bumper year of staycations. Once again, camping looks likely to be popular, as travellers seek to explore nature and rediscover a sense of adventure.

According to a new report by website Cool Camping, who sell a variety of campsite holidays, treehouse accommodation is set to be a big trend. By studying page views, they estimated a whopping 1,624 interested customers to every one treehouse. Unsurprisingly, given booking habits last summer, glampsites are also likely to sell out fast. The website says almost 50% of enquiries request a hot tub.

Other anticipated trends for 2021 include a rise in 'en-pitch' accommodations, offering private toilet facilities, plus an increase in pop-up campsites, which were also popular last year.

Keen to book but don't know where to start? Here are some of the recommended spots likely to sell out fast.

1. Treetop adventures

Where: Melin Mabes, Pembrokeshire

The quirky Templar Treehouse has its own private hot tub, plus a slide to take you down to the ground. The property features a combination of rustic charm and first-class amenities, with underfloor heating, a modern bathroom, antique kitchen, suspended loungers and veranda with a view to the river. From £152 per night, sleeping two people.

2. Nature calling

Where: Culdees Castle Estate, Perthshire

This pretty Scottish glampsite offers five woodland cabins, each tucked away within the five-acre forest. The huts have been specially designed to be incorporated into the nature of the site, and all have hot tubs available. There are plenty of options for walking, cycling, horse riding, fishing and golf nearby. Cabins from £120, sleeping two.

3. Family nostalgia

Where: Fisherground Campsite, Cumbria

For those looking for a more traditional grass pitch option, Fisherground Campsite in Eskdale is a popular choice. It's a great choice for families, as there is plenty for the kids to enjoy, including campfires, a paddling pond and the nearby steam railways line, which can transport you to and from the campsite. Pitches from £24 per night.

4. Glam options

Where: Redwood Valley, Powys

This family-run, eco-friendly campsite is set among 25 acres of woodland on the Welsh borders. The site features two yurts and one woodland cabin styled to give a treehouse feel. The stilted abode provides a view over the brook through floor to ceiling windows. Treetop cabin from £130 per night; yurts from £110.

5. Fantasy stay

Where: Mad Hatters, Cambridgeshire

This fun-packed campsite features all the magic of a 'mad hatters' tea party in camping form. Following an Alice in Wonderland theme, pitches are named after characters from the tale. The Queen of Hearts glamping cabin is straight out of a fairy-tale. Pitches from £18 per night.

6. Pitches for a pooch

Where: Howgills Hideaway, North Yorkshire

This North Yorkshire site offers pitches with incredible mountain views. The site has a relaxed atmosphere with both campfires and dogs welcome, and a mix of walkers and families taking up the pitches. The location is easily accessible for the beautiful Bolton Abbey, while the 80-mile long Dales Way is a popular walking route nearby. Pitches from £24 per night.

7. Cute for couples

Where: NightSky Glamping, Gwynedd

This romantic glamping option provides tented glamping with en-suite toilet facilities and private hot tubs. Aptly named, the campsite is in a location famed for its stunning sunsets and starry nights, while animal lovers will enjoy the on-site alpaca trekking options. There is also a choice of two beaches within walking distance. Bell tent from £70 per night; safari tent from £90 per night.

8. Desert island escape

Where: Ye Olde Swan, Oxfordshire

For something truly different, try Ye Olde Swan in Oxfordshire. The campsite is located on Thames Island, making it feel like an exotic escape. Fortunately, civilisation isn't too far away, however. A traditional pub just over the bridge provides pizza and prosecco to the campsite.

All sites can be booked through Cool Camping. Visit coolcamping.com.