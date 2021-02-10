A spike in coronavirus infections in Scotland's most recent Covid hotspot has been linked to a bus depot.

New figures released this week show that Falkirk is the the area with the most Covid cases per 100,00 population, with 213.2.

NHS Forth valley have now said the rise in cases is linked to an outbreak in large workplace including factories and a bus depot - thought to be the First Bus facility at Larbert.

Mobile testing units have been deployed in Denny and Grangemouth and medics are trying to identify asymptomatic cases, with the new 'Uk' variant of the disease leading to higher transmission rates.

NHS Forth Valley Consultant in Public Health, Dr Jennifer Champion said: “The new variant is much more infectious and once again I urge people to follow Government advice, particularly around keeping a two metre distance, and increased hand washing.

"Wearing a mask does not mean that guidelines no longer apply; keeping to physical distancing is paramount in trying to stop the spread.

"It is so important not to let your guard down, even for a minute, to avoid becoming infected. So please remain vigilant.”

The Larbert site, which has around 300 staff, has introduced additional measures to help prevent the further spread of the virus, with staff who were in contact with the individuals who tested positive now self-isolating with full pay.

A First spokesman told a local newspaper: “Bannockburn depot has thankfully recovered fully from the COVID-19 infections from last month, so they are now back operating at full strength again.

“However, we are making a small reduction to services – around 12 per cent – out of our Larbert depot just as an extra precaution to ease the pressure on the staff, as we have a number of colleagues tested positive and more self-isolating.

“We did the same process with Bannockburn at that time as well.”