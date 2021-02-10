Forecasters are warning of more winter weather on the way for much of the country.
A weather warning remains in place for much of the country, with the cold snap set to continue.
Much of the nation had heavy snow on Tuesday
Transport services were disrupted on Wednesday morning due to the weather, with Stagecoach East Scotland cancelling many of its early morning Fife services.
