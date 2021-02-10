Forecasters are warning of more winter weather on the way for much of the country. 

A weather warning remains in place for much of the country, with the cold snap set to continue. 

READ MORE: Scotland's weather: Bitter cold on the way as cold snap goes on

Much of the nation had heavy snow on Tuesday - and you can see the latest forecast for your area by watching the video below.

READ MORE: Covid testing: Maxwell Centre in Cowdenbeath closed due to snow

Transport services were disrupted on Wednesday morning due to the weather, with Stagecoach East Scotland cancelling many of its early morning Fife services.