THE UK Government is in talks with the International Air Transport Association about a coronavirus vaccination app for people travelling abroad, which could effectively act as a vaccine passport.

The development came as Grant Shapps, the UK Government’s Transport Secretary, insisted it was “too early” for people to be booking holidays.

The IATA trade body is working with carriers on the TravelPass app, which will give people flying abroad the ability to share their coronavirus test and vaccination results.

Alexandre de Juniac, its Chief Executive, told the BBC that the app could be rolled out from April and discussions with the UK Government – which has insisted it has no plans to introduce a vaccine passport - had been “very fruitful”.

He explained: “We should not anticipate but the UK authorities are among those with whom we have the closest link on this element.”

Mr de Juniac confirmed reports that the app was being trialled by IAG, the parent company of British Airways, as the aviation industry looks to ways of restarting international travel.

Mr Shapps admitted he had been in discussions with his counterparts in America and Singapore about the possibility of an international certification system.

“I imagine in the future there will be an international system where countries will want to know that you have been potentially vaccinated or potentially had tests taken before flying,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I was speaking to my Singaporean counterpart, I was speaking to my US counterpart this week, and we’ll have discussions about those things to have an internationally recognised system.

“The confusion comes in when people talk about domestic passports, which is not on the cards.”

Last week, Downing Street made clear the Government had no “current plans” for coronavirus immunity passports amid reports that British officials had started work on a certification programme.

A No 10 spokesman said: “There are still no current plans to roll out vaccine passports. Going on holiday is currently illegal.”

Meanwhile, Mr Shapps made clear it was “too soon” to book a holiday.

The Cabinet minister stressed: “People shouldn’t be booking holidays right now; not domestically or internationally.

“The Prime Minister will say more about the route to unlocking this country, starting when he speaks about it on February 22.

“But we don’t know yet whether that will include information on things like holidays, simply because we don’t know where we’ll be up to in terms of the decline in cases, deaths, vaccination.

“And not just the vaccination programme here but the vaccination programme internationally, because people will be going outside of our borders. So, it’s too soon.”

Mr Shapps, who revealed his 89-year-old father is being treated on a coronavirus hospital ward, indicated that travel restrictions might not be eased until everyone in the UK – and potentially in overseas destinations – had been inoculated against Covid-19.

Asked in an interview on BBC Breakfast what needed to change for travel restrictions to be lifted, the Secretary of State replied: “First of all, everybody having their vaccinations.”

Pressed on whether the rules would remain in place until that happened, he said “yes,” before explaining that Boris Johnson would set out a “road map” for relaxing lockdown measures on February 22.

Mr Shapps added: “It depends on both the level of vaccination here and, critically, elsewhere. We’ve done 13 million-plus vaccinations, which is just more than the whole of the EU put together.

“So, we’ll need to wait for other countries to catch up as well in order to be able to do that wider international unlock, because we can only control the situation here.”

Last month, the minister claimed he was “the last person you should take travel advice on this from” as he was forced to leave a family holiday in Spain just hours after arriving due to a change in quarantine rules.