The Scottish SPCA are urging people to come forward with information after a young dog was found shaved and dumped in a hedge amidst Storm Darcy.

A member of the public discovered the dog yesterday in Gorebridge abandoned on top of a six-foot hedge that borders their property, bald and entirely exposed in freezing conditions.

“This was an extremely callous act and the dog is incredibly lucky that he was spotted," Scottish SPCA inspector, Fiona Thorburn said.

He is a young unneutered male believe to be a cream and tan saluki, whose distinctive coat may have been shaved in an attempt to disguise his breed.

The abandonment comes as Scotland experienced freezing temperatures thanks to Storm Darcy, with multiple yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in affect across the country.

Inspector Thorburn continued: “Salukis are thin dogs who feel the cold anyway but without any fur for protection it’s likely that he would have succumbed to the elements within a day or so if he hadn’t been found.”

The charity saw a huge rise in unwanted lockdown pets between September 1, 2020 and January 5, 2021 compared to the same period in 2019/20.

The dog has now been taken to an animal rescue and rehoming centre where he’s being cared for.

If anyone recognises the dog or has any information about the situation, contact the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.