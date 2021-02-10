There have been 803 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 50 deaths in the same period.

Nicola Sturgeon gave the update at the start of First Minister's Questions.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said 188,345 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 187,542 the previous day.

There are 1,542 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 76 in 24 hours, and 113 patients are in intensive care, an increase of one.

Nicola Sturgeon said figures on long-stay intensive care patients with Covid-19 would also now be published.

She said the daily figures, which show the number of people who have tested positive for the virus or been admitted to hospital within the last 28 days, did not take in those who require longer spells in ICU.

While she said the “standard measure” for intensive care patients had been used, the First Minister said this did “not cover some patients, 30 as of today, who have been in intensive care with Covid now for more than 28 days”.

She added: “The number of Covid patients experiencing long stays in ICU is now increasing therefore from today we will be publishing data on this additional measure.”

985,569 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination.

Yesterday, 57,447 people received their vaccine, the second-highest total so far.

The First Minister said: “That is the second-highest daily total so far, which given the severe weather conditions yesterday is in my view nothing short of extraordinary.

“My thanks go to everyone who made it happen, those running the programme across the country, and of course those braving the elements to get the jag.”

She said 99.8% of residents in older people’s care homes had now had their first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, she said “at least 96%” of those aged over 80 living in the community had had their initial injection, as well as 80% of those aged 75 to 79 and 45% of those 70 to 74.

“We remain on course to vaccinate everyone over 70 and all people with a serious clinical vulnerability,” she added.

Ms Sturgeon said the vaccination of 65 to 69-year-olds was now “accelerating”.

Yesterday, 822 new cases were reported, with 58 new deaths.

The latest figures come following new stats from the National Records of Scotland which shows that as of th February, 8,726 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the week 1-7 February, 374 deaths were registered that mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate, this is a decrease of 70 deaths from the previous week.