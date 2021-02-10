Officials say almost 9,000 people have died from a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 in Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

New figures from National Records of Scotland (NRS) have put the overall death toll at 8,726, as of 7th February.

NRS statistics differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government, as they include mortalities where the disease was mentioned on the death certificate.

Since the start of the month until the 7th, 374 deaths were registered in this way - a decrease of 70 from the previous week.

Three quarters of deaths during this 7-day period occurred in hospital, representing 281 deaths, while 68 occurred in care homes, 22 at home or in non-institutional settings and 3 in other institutions.

The majority of deaths were of people aged 75 and over representing 275 deaths, and 44 deaths were those aged under 65.

There were 215 more deaths registered in the latest week compared with the five year average.

This number of excess deaths is a result of COVID-19 related deaths as the number of excess deaths from other causes including respiratory causes, dementia, and circulatory causes are below average for this time of year.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “As we continue to live with this virus, these figures show the very real consequences facing families and communities across the country who have suffered the loss of a loved one.

“Today’s statistics show a welcome reduction in the number of deaths for the second consecutive week.”