Almost one million people in Scotland have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

It has now been two months since the vaccination programme began in Scotland, and since then, 985,569 have received the first dose.

Nicola Sturgeon has hailed this number as "nothing short of extraordinary" as she took into account the extreme weather being experienced across Scotland at FMQs on Wednesday.

Every week, Public Health Scotland releases the latest known data regarding the vaccine rollout in Scotland, allowing us to see, in detail, how many people have received the jag so far.

The chart below shows how daily vaccination numbers have changed throughout January. The highest number was recorded on February 8.

Vaccinations in your area

Usually, we would look to show you the percentage of people in your local authority which has received the vaccination.

However, this week, as more and more GPs get involved with the vaccination process, Public Health Scotland say there are currently no details available on the local authority of the 209,050 vaccinations that took place in General Practice.

Percentage uptake has not been shown due to the large number of unknown local authorities, and we hope to have this data next week.

In the meantime, you can check the progress in your health board, including the percentage of the population vaccinated and how many jags have been administered.

Vaccinations in focus

Weekly data released by PHS means we can now see more detail than ever before regarding the ages/sex and JCVI priority groups who have received the vaccine.

The two graphs below show vaccinations by both age and sex.

JCVI priority groups

More and more information is becoming available regarding the progress of the vaccine in the priority groups laid out by the JCVI.

Looking at the different vaccines

There are currently three UK-approved Covid-19 vaccines; Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

Here's how the rollout of each has progressed in Scotland, and a little information on the available vaccines.