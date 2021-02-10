A record number of Scots are utilising digital health information during the pandemic, with more than seven million people having visited NHSinform.scot in January.

The most popular content on the site in the past year is information pertaining to the coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus testing, and caring for someone with coronavirus at home.

However, mental health concerns are central with anxiety and panic, fears and phobias, stress, anger and low mood, and depression all being the most commonly viewed topics.

People engaged with NHSinform.scot pages which related to these topics more than 120,000 times in January.

Medical director at NHS 24, Dr Laura Ryan, said: “The pandemic has meant we have all had to find new ways of going about our daily lives and that includes the way we get essential health information when we need it.

“It’s great to see that our digital resources have become so widely trusted by people across Scotland.

“The content on NHSinform is governed by the same standards as the advice given by the NHS 24 telephone services.

“I would encourage people to use the self-help guides for immediate support as they are readily available wherever a mobile phone or other device is to hand.”

To ensure equality of access, all self-help guides have been translated into multiple languages and are available in easy read and British Sign Language formats.

Dr Ryan explained that in many cases the online advice will enable people to self-care at home, but she emphasised the importance of contacting a healthcare professional when the self-help guides direct you to do so.

You can find out where your nearest services are by using the NHS24 Scottish Services Directory and entering your postcode.