Explore a National Park

Whilst we can’t be there physically, Google is providing online experiences of national parks across the globe. From Yosemite National Park to Bryce Canyon, explore the world’s most stunning national parks, all completely free.

Online at: https://artsandculture.google.com/project/national-park-service

Build a bug hotel

Take nature into your own hands as we approach Spring by building your own bug hotel. They are not only a great place for wildlife to shelter, but also help you get rid of garden waste and odds and ends you might have lying around. If you build it well enough, it could shelter hedgehogs, toads or even ladybirds and bumblebees.

See https://www.rspb.org.uk/get-involved/activities/give-nature-a-home-in-your-garden/garden-activities/build-a-bug-hotel/

Nature Live Online: Ancient Trees

For something slightly more educational (and indoors) the Natural History Museum has been providing a series of talks around nature. Why not check out their talk on Ancient Trees from scientist Fred Rumsey and science communicator Alistair Hendry. Or join them this week for a talk with one of the nominees for Wildlife Photographer of the Year and discover the story behind one of the public’s favourite images.

16 February from 3pm. Free

Online events: https://www.nhm.ac.uk/visit.html

Check out a nature programme

If you’re looking for something a little more relaxing, have a watch of one of the nature programmes online. The BBC have a great selection of shows and documentary films, including episodes from David Attenborough’s documentaries.

Online at: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/categories/documentaries-science-and-nature/a-z

Explore a nature cam

On a similar vein, there are a multitude of nature cameras where you can watch live feeds of animals. There’s all sorts of animals that you can watch, from great danes to underwater manatees and even footage from Tembe Elephant park in South Africa.

Online at: https://explore.org/livecams/explore-all-cams/seasons

Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature

Another event from the Natural History Museum is an exhibition exploring the impact of the natural world on wildlife featured in myths, legends and stories. Through the exhibition, learn more about the integral work of scientists who work tirelessly to preserve the existence of some of these beautiful creatures.

Free. Online at https://artsandculture.google.com/project/nhm-fantastic-beasts

Bhangra Lexicon

This presentation of Hardeep Sahota’s latest exhibition is the world’s first ‘visual dictionary’. Bhangra is a form of dance and music that originated in the Panjab in farming communities during the spring harvest festival of Vaisakhi. Sahota has explored, documented and catalogued more than 300 dance movements and gestures from Bhangra to put together this incredible exhibition on display from the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Free. Online at: https://ysp.org.uk/exhibitions/hardeep-sahota-bhangra-lexicon

