A Care provider has appointed a new management team to oversee 'swift' improvements after one of its homes was given the lowest possible rating in all categories including infection control.

Kingsacre Luxury Suites opened in Clydebank in 2019 and includes a cinema, putting green, champagne bar and hairdresser.

The home, which is run by Morrison Community Care Group, was issued with a letter of serious concern by the Care Inspectorate on January 13 and ordered to make immediate improvements.

Staff were found not to be using PPE safely while the bedrooms of residents with confirmed Covid-19 were not being cleaned to reduce cross-infection risk.

Inspectors said they were also unable to determine, from the records sampled, if residents were sufficiently hydrated.

A follow-up inspection two days later found that 'limited progress' had been made at the home, which has space for 66 residents.

Staffing was insufficient, while workers did not always adhere to social distancing guidance.

It also found: "The communal areas of the home were clean and free of clutter however, practice was weak in relation to the use, disposal, storage and location of PPE.

"Despite guidance, housekeeping staff were instructed not to clean bedrooms when residents were confirmed COVID-19 positive.

"This poor practice needs to improve to reduce avoidable risk of cross-infection to other residents and staff.

The Care Inspectorate said another visit was due to take place and a follow-up report will be published in due course.

In a statement the care home provider said Covid-19 had presented an 'an extraordinary challenge' to the entire care sector and said it had taken 'strong and swift' action following the last inspection, including appointing a new regional management team to oversee improvements.

A spokesman said: "Our aim is always to provide the best possible care to those we support and it is a responsibility we take extremely seriously, which is why we were so disappointed with the Care Inspectorate’s findings following its inspection in January.



"In response to the concerns raised, we immediately developed a thorough management action plan to address all suggested areas for improvement and we have been working closely with the Care Inspectorate, the local Health and Social Care Partnership and our staff to implement this.

"The action plan, overseen by a new management team, includes an enhanced staff training programme covering safe and effective infection prevention and control procedures, as well as further guidance on the correct use of PPE.

"We have introduced a new quality assurance system and as part of this action plan we are conducting frequent checks to ensure the cleaning regime is robust and being appropriately met.



"We are making strong and swift progress and are on track to bring the home back to the high standards that we expect and that the individuals in our care deserve."

