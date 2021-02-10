The BBC has paid homage to the Texas Zoom cat lawyer by applying a cat filter to newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti during a BBC news briefing.
It comes after a Texas lawyer became an internet sensation internet after struggling to remove a cat filter in a virtual court.
In a clear tribute, the team at BBC News applied a cat filter on newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti during Wednesday afternoon's bulletin in a nod to the video.
She said: "Well they said they would do this to me and they have. It was inevitable I suppose and it’ll give you paws for thought"
Rod Ponton struggling to remove the filter while Judge Roy Ferguson attempted to help him as he clarified that he was not a cat.
READ MORE: Zoom Cat: Texas lawyer embraces internet fame after being unable to turn off filter
IMPORTANT ZOOM TIP: If a child used your computer, before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo @zoom_ushttps://t.co/I0zaj0wu6K— Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021
Ponton can be heard in the video saying: “I don’t know how to remove it… but I’m prepared to go forward with it.
“I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.