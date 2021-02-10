The BBC has paid homage to the Texas Zoom cat lawyer by applying a cat filter to newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti during a BBC news briefing.

It comes after a Texas lawyer became an internet sensation internet after struggling to remove a cat filter in a virtual court.  

In a clear tribute, the team at BBC News applied a cat filter on newsreader Reeta Chakrabarti during Wednesday afternoon's bulletin in a nod to the video. 

She said: "Well they said they would do this to me and they have. It was inevitable I suppose and it’ll give you paws for thought"

Rod Ponton struggling to remove the filter while Judge Roy Ferguson attempted to help him as he clarified that he was not a cat.

Ponton can be heard in the video saying: “I don’t know how to remove it… but I’m prepared to go forward with it.

“I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”