What's the story?
Grand Tours of Scotland's Lochs.
Aren't we still in lockdown?
Correct. This is a TV programme. You don't need to leave the sofa.
Tell me more.
Paul Murton returns with a new six-part series – the fourth to date – in celebration of the nation's lochs and lochans. The opening episode finds him on Skye, travelling from Loch Snizort to Loch Dunvegan and into the heart of the Cuillin mountains.
His packed itinerary includes learning about the singer Donovan's one-time dream of a hippy colony, going in search of a Viking ship canal, being given a crash course in the intricacies of spear throwing, and delving into the fascinating tale of mythical Celtic warrior woman Scathach.
Murton also stands atop what he describes as "the roof of the West Coast."
The roof?
He tackles one of the longest rock climbs in the Cuillins – and Scotland – the Dubhs Ridge.
What about future episodes?
Well, there's Loch Glashan to Loch Shira; Kinlochleven to Loch Laggan; the lochs of the northern Trossachs to Loch Tay; Loch Hourn to the Great Glen; and finally, the forgotten lochs of Morvern and a loch that never was.
When can I watch?
Grand Tours of Scotland's Lochs begins on BBC One Scotland, Wednesday, 7.30pm.
