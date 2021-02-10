Scots who have tested negative for Covid-19 but are still showing some symptoms are being urged to contact their GP.

New figures show that around 25 per cent fewer lung cancers are being diagnosed now, compared to pre-panedmic times.

A new campaign is urging over-40s to get checked if they’ve tested negative for Covid-19 but still have a persistent cough for more than three weeks.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman has told people not to hesitate to seek help despite the current restrictions.

"I want to reassure people that whilst the NHS is working differently, and they may not be able to see their GP in person,” she said. “Their practice is there to help them access key tests and support them through the process.

"The earlier lung cancer is found the better, and a lot can be done to treat it."

Lung cancer is the most common cancer in Scotland, with around 5,000 people diagnosed each year, but Covid is putting people off from having symptoms checked.

Almost 9 in 10 of lung cancer patients will survive the disease for at least a year if diagnosed at the earliest stage. This falls to around 1 in 5 people when lung cancer is diagnosed at the most advanced stage.

Stephen Harrow, clinical oncologist and lead clinician at Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, said: “As clinicians, we want people to be diagnosed with lung cancer early as it opens up more treatment options such as surgery, radiotherapy and drug treatment.

“Lung cancer is not as hopeless a diagnosis as it was even a few years ago – a lot has changed in recent years.” The Get Checked Early Campaign is encouraging people to contact their GP practice if they’ve had a persistent new or different cough for three weeks or more, especially those over 40, who are at increased risk.

Those who tested negative for Covid-19 are also advised to seek help if their symptoms persist, as, if cancer is confirmed, more treatment options are available if it’s found early.

For more information visit www.getcheckedearly.org