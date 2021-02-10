HOLYROOD has backed calls to extend business rates relief for struggling newspapers, piling further pressure on SNP ministers to change course.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes confirmed last week that she intends to withdraw the current 100 per cent relief for newspaper offices at the end of March.

The move provoked an outcry from opposition parties at Holyrood, who accused her of throwing local newspaper outlets "under the bus".

Rates relief for the retail, hospitality, leisure and aviation sectors is due to be extended for at least three months from April at a cost of £185 million.

But when Ms Forbes announced this in the draft Scottish budget for 2021/22, she left out newspapers, which are also covered at present following a vote by opposition parties in May.

It would cost around £1m to extend rates relief for newspaper premises for another three months.

MSPs have now backed a Scottish Conservative motion in Holyrood calling on the SNP Government to extend rates relief for newspapers.

They also supported a call by Scottish Labour urging the Government to ensure its advertising budget "is invested in a way that supports innovative journalism and regional and local news".

An amendment by SNP public finance minister Ivan McKee removing the call to extend rates relief and instead urging "all parties to bring forward their tax and spending proposals as part of the ongoing negotiations on the Scottish budget" was defeated by 63 votes to 62.

Speaking in Holyrood, Mr McKee said extending rates relief is a "blunt tool that does not provide targeted support" to those who need it most, including local papers, and potentially provides the most benefit to those who need it least.

SNP business minister Jamie Hepburn said: "We are serious in our intent to support newspapers, but we do have concerns that non-domestic rates relief is not the most efficient or cost effective way to respond to those long-term challenges facing the newspaper industry."

Scottish Tory MSP Graham Simpson said if newspapers die, "so does democracy".

Speaking afterwards, he said: "The SNP must resist being blinded by their long-held disdain towards awkward questions from journalists.

"From agitating demos outside the BBC; banning journalists from press conference and Nicola Sturgeon's disrespectful conduct during coronavirus briefings, there is a culture of SNP hostility.

"They need to realise that our proud and vibrant newspapers serve local communities and play a crucial role in holding the powerful to account.

"We're all aware of the fast-changing way in which news is consumed by people but challenges to the conventional business model need urgent support, especially in the time when reliable public information is so valuable.

"This government seems eager to pull the rug from under them and exacerbate their difficulties in this time of extreme uncertainty. If newspapers die, democracy dies too. Winning today's vote should force the SNP to think again."

Scottish Labour MSP Claire Baker said: “A free press is vital to democracy and a thriving newspaper sector is a key part of this.

“Our local press is among the most trusted news and information sources we have, and we must look to support it in continuing to deliver for our communities - not undermine it by removing relief at this vital, critical point.

"During this pandemic the role of our press has become even more important, as people have sought accurate and timely local information that is relevant to their community.

"The regional basis for restrictions meant for many people their local press was the obvious place to turn up to find up to date advice and information, whether online or in print.

"Labour supports the continuation of business rates relief for newspapers. The argument over this took place last year, and it was won when the Scottish Government agreed to provide the relief in the same way as it had to other sectors. It now needs to extend it as it has for the other sectors."