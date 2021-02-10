NHS Lanarkshire has announced that non-urgent elective operations will be postponed for another three weeks.

Already, certain procedures were postponed for the last month due to mounting pressure on hospitals caused by coronavirus.

Now the health board says the added extension will allow staff to focus acute services on Covid-19 patients and emergency care.

The continued postponement of outpatient appointments will also enable nurses to be redeployed to support urgent and emergency inpatient care.

READ MORE: Housebound vaccinations cancelled due to severe weather

However, a number of clinically urgent and priority procedures are not affected.

The health board says it hopes to reintroduce non-urgent elective procedures at the beginning of March, provided Covid-19 hospital admissions continue to fall.

The number of patients being treated in Lanarkshire hospitals with the virus peaked at around 350 during the second half of January and fell to 235 on Wednesday.

Intensive care unit (ICU) Covid-19 patient numbers peaked at 25 in late January and currently stand at 21.

Judith Park, NHS Lanarkshire director of acute services, said: “The number of Covid-19 patients in our hospitals has stabilised and is showing signs of falling, albeit gradually. However, ICU numbers remain high and there is still continued pressure on our resources.

“To ensure our services operate as safely as possible, we have taken the decision to extend the postponement of non-urgent outpatient appointments and planned procedures at all our acute sites for a further three weeks.

READ MORE: Calls for testing in two towns amid 'concerning' case numbers

“However, we are optimistic we will be able to reintroduce these procedures from the first week of March if the numbers in our hospitals continue to fall.

“The safety of our patients is always our top priority. Winter is always a difficult time for the NHS and the current pandemic has had an additional impact on our services.”

She apologised for the impact on patients of postponing appointments, and said a small number would go ahead as scheduled, based on clinical need.

Maternity and neonatal clinics will continue as normal, as will appointments for urgent referrals, including those for cancer.