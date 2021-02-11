Two otter cubs have been rescued after they were found "wandering down the street" by a woman putting out her bins.

The Scottish SPCA are caring for the young creatures, who were spotted running down a road in Inverkeithing, Fife, earlier this month.

The four-month-old cubs are thought to have lost their mother, and would have died without intervention. The charity says that both are doing well and will be released once they have reached an age where they can care for themselves.

The cubs are now in the care of the National Wildlife Rescue Centre.

The young animals are returning to health

Centre manager Steven Gray said: “We suspect their mum was involved in a road traffic accident or some form of disturbance and didn’t return to her cubs so they have gone looking for her.

“They were seen wandering down the road in Inverkeithing on Saturday night.

“The female cub was spotted by someone taking their bins out. She was making very loud peeping noises which was probably her trying to call for her mum. The members of the public followed at a safe distance to a nearby field where they were able to monitor her until we arrived."

He added: “The pair wouldn’t have survived on their own as they rely on mum so we are thankful the members of the public contacted us.

The female has been named Inver and the male has been called Forth.

Mr Gray added: “They will stay with us until they are around 12 to 14-months-old, just like with mum in the wild. We will teach them how to feed and take care of themselves and will release them when they are ready.

“Otters are very agile and can have a nasty bite so we would ask members of the public not to approach them as they can react negatively out of fear.

"They can see humans as a threat, especially when they are feeling vulnerable, so we would advise monitoring the animal and contacting us."

Mr Gray said: "We have the necessary safety equipment to carefully contain otters and we are experienced in doing so. We wouldn’t want anyone getting hurt or an animal to be caused undue stress.