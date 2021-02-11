A NEW tool that enables Scots to calculate their benefits entitlement has now been launched.

The online service is the first ever to fully integrate devolved benefits in a bid to address the financial hardship facing many families.

Here's what you need to know:

What does it do?





It provides a free and impartial assessment of entitlement to a range of benefits such as Universal Credit, crisis grants and support payments.

The new Scottish Child Payment, which starts on February 15, will also be included. The Scottish Government is maximising uptake of the new payment, and it is hoped the tool will further assist with this.

Andrew Bartlett, chief executive of Advice Direct Scotland, said: "The coronavirus pandemic has been a challenging time for everyone.

"People still have bills to pay, and reduction or loss of income can mean difficult decisions and hardship. There are sources of financial support available, including benefits and grants, but understanding what's available, and what individual entitlement is, can be a daunting experience.

"The benefits calculator is designed to provide guidance to Scots who are currently struggling to understand their entitlement to Universal Credit and other benefits and will help ensure everyone is aware of what they can claim."

Who created the tool?





The calculator has been produced by Scotland’s national advice service, Advice Direct Scotland, and data analytics developer Inbest, having been brought together by the organisation FinTech Scotland.

How do I access the tool?





To use the tool, click here.