THERE was something momentarily comedic about proceedings in the New Zealand parliament this week. The Speaker wearing a big green tie told a dapperly dressed Maori member wearing a hie-tiki – a traditional Maori pendant – instead of a tie, that he couldn’t ask a question and then removed him from the parliament, because he wasn’t wearing business attire.

“I do not recognise the member,” he thundered. Then, a Maori woman wearing a tie, criticised the man in the big green tie for “denying Maori culture their attire.”

As Maori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi left the chamber he shouted: “It’s not about ties – it’s about cultural identity, mate. Cue lots of nervous tie loosening in the heat of Auckland’s late summer by the other members.

Waititi’s words resonated. Who decides what 'business attire' is and why do we have such a monocultural outlook on these matters?

I’m probably the wrong person to have a view on this. I’m a safe dresser. Nothing too out-there, and when I was younger NEVER anything that even remotely pointed to my heritage or cultural roots. Rawiri would be terribly disappointed.

The few times I did, in the 1980s, I drew a lot of sideways glances and once I was chased through a housing estate by a group of youths yelling the P word.

So clothes that conformed were definitely the way to go. I probably learnt this from my dad, who in his 60 years living in Scotland, has never worn traditional Pakistani clothes, instead opting for a tailor made suit, crisp shirt, cuff links and flamboyantly printed tie, complete with leather shoes – perfect really for his work at a tyre fitting garage in the East End of Glasgow.

I recently asked him why, and he told me that his father had worn a full three-piece suit because he knew it would be a way to get ahead in his job in British India where ties were de rigeur, and so my dad had done the same.

Initially, when he’d come here as an executive trainee for a company the suit seemed to fit the bill, but as he found he wasn’t progressing in the company, he started his own less executive business. The suit stayed though. But with it, many – not all – of his connections with his cultural and religious roots were cut.

For me though, now that I’m at that very dangerous age where I don’t care what people think I’ve rediscovered my heritage and am happy to don a luminous pink and turquoise shalwar kameez and trudge though the February snow for a good old-fashioned check-in with the ancestors.

My kilt-wearing pals do it all the time. I haven’t been chased recently, but I do know women who’ve been abused simply for wearing a hijab, so clearly clothes that don’t conform still stir up hate in a way that is quite irrational.

But is it about conformity or something deeper? After Rawiri Waititi was thrown out of the New Zealand parliament he told reporters, referring to his hei-tiki. “This is a tie to my people, this is a tie to the plight, this is a tie to the very reasons I stand in this place to fight for our rights.”

He went on to say: “Ties are not part of my culture and it’s forcing the indigenous peoples into wearing what I describe as a ‘colonial noose’.”

The language may seem overly emotive but he has an emotional fight on his hands: although they make up 15% of the population, the Maori language, the predominant language of New Zealand at the beginning of the 19th century, was suppressed as more and more English-speaking migrants arrived. It is now only spoken by 3.7% of New Zealanders and is classed as vulnerable by UNESCO.

The unemployment rate for Maori is double the national rate and they earn about 21% less. Most of his people have been historically impacted by the British land grabs of the 19th century despite recent million dollar government attempts to compensate the tribes for the loss of their ancestral lands.

Maori continue to experience disproportionate rates of poverty, incarceration and health inequalities. Waititi was right to say the tie debacle was proof that old tensions still remain in New Zealand despite many changes brought about by Jacinda Ardern’s government to improve diversity and community relations, and the more reconciliatory approach taken to the country’s colonial past and the injustices therein.

Thankfully, by the next day the Speaker – who apparently is not a big tie fan anyway – had had a word with a sub-committee and it was decided that a tie would no longer be a pre-requisite for ‘being recognised’ in parliament.

For Waititi, it was a huge win. He said that Maori people could feel comfortable about “who they are and (be able to) express their cultural identity without discrimination and without prejudice.”

As I sit here, I wonder what my dad’s dad in British India would have thought of Waititi’s achievement, and his granddaughter’s sweatshirt, leggings and baffies attire for my third Zoom business meeting of the day.

