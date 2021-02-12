David Timmins was a member of Explosive Device Disposal Team 5, The Royal Logistics Corps - celebrated as 'The Famous Five' for their successful record at dismantling deadly devices planted by the Taliban.

In 2009 he was critically injured by an improvised explosive device while serving in Helmand province in Afghanistan just days after saving the life of a teenage comrade.

David beat the odds to survive his devastating injuries and recounted the near fatal bomb blast and the long road to physical and mental recovery in a detailed interview with the Herald magazine on 4 May 2013.

Sadly, the former corporal died at his parents’ home in Neilston, East Renfrewshire, last month. He was just 39.

To mark his passing we republish his remarkable story today.

DAWN in a deserted town in Afghanistan and a small team of soldiers is looking for bombs.

Above the hills the sun is beginning to rise and the men can see what’s around them: mud-built houses abandoned in a hurry, curtains flapping in the gentle breeze, doors flung open.

The soldiers work quietly, stepping over metal cans, nuts and bolts and old batteries strewn across the ground as a foil to the equipment they use to detect the crude homemade bombs. It’s 5am and the 13 men have been on patrol for seven hours.

The soldiers are clearing a safe route in Wishtan, Helmand province, for troops to advance their position against the Taliban.

Among the close-knit team is David Timmins, a lance corporal with the Royal Logistics Corps.

From Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, he is a bodyguard for one of two bomb disposal experts in the unit.

It is his job is to keep as close to his “boss” as possible, protecting him as he defuses the deadly devices.

It’s a demanding role but one Timmins plays every day. He’s been on dozens of similar patrols since arriving for his second tour of duty in Afghanistan four months earlier.

But this time nobody spots the small traces of disturbed soil that on luckier days would have led the unit to an IED hidden by the enemy.

The IED - improvised explosive device - a rather prosaic name given to a homemade bomb which has become the Taliban’s most lethal weapon - has been carefully buried in a stone wall and booby trapped. The absence of metal components renders it unusually difficult to detect.

One soldier stands on the trigger and Timmins catches the full force of the blast along his right side. He’s on his back, blood spilling out of his mouth and he’s not breathing. Three of his colleagues have also been injured.

Timmins’ boss Major Wayne Owers, a fellow Scot from Largs, on the Ayrshire coast, yanks the wounded soldier up.

“Don’t die Davie. Don’t die Davie”, he yells. He hits him on the back, making him sick and all of a sudden Timmins starts breathing again.

The 29-year-old lost four pints of blood and suffered 22 separate injuries, including loss of his right eye, severe burns, a fractured skull, head injuries, a collapsed lung and a lacerated liver as well as cuts and gashes from shrapnel.all over his arms, legs and body.

Timmins gives me his account as we sip our cappuccinos in a Glasgow cafe, more than three years later.

The loss of his right eye is the only visible sign of what happened that day. He sometimes wears an eye patch but today he wears a conformer, a temporary lens.

Timmins, a father-of-one who split up with his wife before the blast, is tall and well-built with striking good looks. It's no surprise that he was an army physical training instructor. His 14 stone, 6ft 1in frame and peak fitness allowed him to survive the blast.

Just days before he was injured he helped save the life of a 19-year-old colleague Matthew Weston, who lost three limbs in an IED explosion. Timmins received the Queen’s Gallantry Medal for his actions.

He speaks calmly and confidently. There are only a few moments when he falls quiet as the thoughts and memories become too difficult to dwell during the two hours we spend together.

Eight minutes after the blast, he tells me, a Chinook helicopter carrying a MERT (Medical Emergency Response Team) airlifted him to the Camp Bastian, the high-security British military base in Afghanistan, where he was stabilised. From there he was flown to the Selly Oak Hospital in Birmingham where doctors put him in an induced coma.

Meanwhile, back home in Scotland, Timmins’ parents Cathy and Stephen, were told to prepare themselves for the worst.

Cathy, 59, a support worker who lives in Neilston, East Renfrewshire, was herself in hospital recovering from complications following reconstructive surgery after having breast cancer when her husband told her her only son had been seriously wounded.

“Stephen got a phone call and then the army came out to him," she says. “He was told we would be picked up the next day and driven to Selly Oak.

“I signed myself out, the hospital gave me bandages and antibiotics and we were driven to Birmingham.

“David had horrendous injuries. He was completely bandaged from head to toe. The only way we recognised him was the tattoo of a Scottish ring he has on his right arm. We were told the first 48 hours were critical and not to expect anything until after that. I just kept thinking ‘It’s not his time to die. He’s too young. He’s got so much to live for.’ They told us because he was a PTI instructor he had a better chance than most.”

Cathy, who also has a 33-year-old daughter Susan, shiver as she looks back on her days watching her son in a coma.

“It was dreadful. All the mothers were in the same situation. I used to call us the walking zombies. We’d all be walking up and down the wards and the corridors.

“You’d say ‘How’s your boy?’ and you’d be asked ‘How’s your boy?’ Some boys had no arms or legs and there were some boys who didn’t make it.”

After several weeks on the edge of death Timmins pulled through. He emerged confused from the coma to find himself in a hospital bed, jaws wired shut. He was paralysed down his left side as a result of head injuries.

After spending three months in Selly Oak, he was transferred to Headley Court, the armed forces’ rehabilitation centre, near Epsom, Surrey, where he stayed for seven months, receiving intense physiotherapy. He slowly regained the feeling on the left side of his body and learnt to walk and use both arms again.

Headley Court allowed him to be in the company of soldiers who also had been severely injured. A lot of time was spent talking to other soldiers and sharing their experiences.

Timmins, who joined the army in 2002, has lost count of the number of operations he’s had, at least 40, he reckons, though probably more. Many of the operations have lasted six or seven hours: surgery to reconstruct his right eye socket, surgery to remove his blind right eye, skin grafts for burns, plastic surgery for his face, and nerve grafts to restore feeling in his facial muscles.

He still has at least one more an operation to undergo when he will have a prosthetic eye fitted. He hopes that will be the end of it.

Listening to Timmins tell his story you are struck by the contrast between the instant it took to almost kill him and the long road of recovery.

His experience is typical of what’s happened to hundreds of others soldiers injured in Afghanistan.

Taking into account the deaths this week of three soldiers - Corporal William Savage and Fusilier Samuel Flint, of the 2nd Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and Private Robert Hetherington of the 7th Battalion the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and the injuries sustained by six others when their armoured vehicle was struck by a roadside IED, there have been 444 British military fatalities, and 2,122 wounded in action in Afghanistan since 2001, according Ministry of Defence figures. Of that 593 have been classified as very serious or serious.

Twenty years ago most of those 593 - including Timmins - would have died.

A change to medical protocols has meant an increasing number of the severely wounded are surviving. All soldiers on the battlefield now get medical training. They’re taught how to use a tourniquet, administer morphine, put a casualty in recovery position and treat a casualty for shock. The MERT too is responsible for saving many lives, arriving to treat casualties on the battlefield just minutes after they’ve been wounded.

But with the rise in the number of soldiers surviving with very serious injuries the army faces the responsibility of supporting and managing those who can no longer fight.

In the past, the seriously wounded would usually have been hastily discharged from service with little thought of what fate awaited them outside the forces. Today the army tries to take a different approach.

The Defence Recovery Capability (DRC) was established in 2009 by the Ministry of Defence to help members of all the forces - the Royal navy, and air force as well as army - back to duty or to build a new life as a civilian. Before the days of the DRC it was each regiment’s duty to deal with its sick and injured. The rationale behind the DRC was that it would relieve busy regiments getting ready for war or deployed on operations of this burden.

The DRC has its administration headquarters in Andover, Hampshire, as well as four bases in Britain and one in Germany. Attached to some of the units is a residential centre where military personnel live until they return to duty or leave the forces.

The Edinburgh Personnel Recovery Centre was the first centre to be established, opening its doors in August 2009. Since then dozens of soldiers have been supported there. The centre is operated by the Ministry of Defence and funded by the Royal British Legion along with the MoD and the charity Help For Heroes.

Most soldiers in the centre have been injured in non operational incidents, such as road traffic accidents or in training. Some have serious and life-threatening illnesses. But many have been wounded in battle. Most - 75% - are discharged from the forces on medical grounds.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Steed is responsible for overseeing the work of the Edinburgh Recovery Centre and managing the recovery pathway of sick and injured soldiers who are living at home in Scotland and attending courses at the centre. Over a detailed briefing he explains that many of the soldiers who attend the centre are devastated that their much-loved and longed for military career has come to an abrupt end.

“It is a real shock, especially for amputees and others who’ve been seriously injured who may have been given the impression there was still a job for them in the army,” he explains. “For some as they approach the discharge date they get ground rush. They don’t want to go.”

It’s the job of Lt Col Steed and his team of officers and civilian staff to either get them back to duty or help them find a rewarding path as they prepare for civilian life.

The centre is a modern two-storey building in Gilmerton, and could pass for a new office block or housing complex. There’s a gym, a computer suite and a dining room cum lounge overlooking a neatly landscaped courtyard.

The 12 single bedrooms are currently occupied by 11 men and one woman.Each room has an ensuite bathroom and the soldiers have made them feel homely with photographs and mementoes. Pictures of military insignia hang beside posters of beaches and mountains. The resident and officers in charge are out of uniform.

Timmins came to the centre about a year after being injured, arriving very reluctantly. “I hit a low when I came out of Headley Court. I was living in my own little pad in army accommodation in Edinburgh,” he explains.

“I wasn’t among the lads anymore. I got very down about things and pretty much locked myself away for two weeks. I didn’t shave, I grew my hair. I wouldn’t answer the door or talk to anyone. I slipped off the radar and starting drinking.

“I didn’t tell anyone where I was. My own unit thought I was in Headley Court and Headley Court thought I was with my own unit.

“You’re in a protected bubble in Headley Court with lots of others around with similar injuries, then when I came out it suddenly dawned on me. ‘I’m going to be discharged from the army, what I am going to do now?

“’Look at me. What’s happened to me? What’s happened to my mates?’ I started thinking of all the lads who didn’t come back, some bosses, some guys I worked with. It was pretty heavy going.”

Fortunately for Timmins there was a banging at his door one morning he couldn’t ignore and he opened it to be met by an officer from the Edinburgh Recovery Centre.

“’What are you doing? Who do you think you are?’ he was saying. ‘Have your bags packed by 8am tomorrow. You’re coming with me.

“I was picked up the next day and taken to the Edinburgh Recovery Centre the next day and things started changing from there.”

Timmins says officers at the centre were honest from the outset, telling him it was highly unlikely he would be returning to duty.

“I was told in no uncertain terms to ‘man up’. To learn what I could at the centre, research and do courses and think about what I was going to do with the rest of my life,” he explains.

“For me it was the right approach. I needed to be reminded I was still a soldier and needed to get down to work to plan what I was going to do.”

Within a few days Timmins, who received his promotion to corporal, was given responsibilities appropriate to his more senior rank.

He was tasked with assessing what equipment would be needed for the gym and organising fitness training sessions for the more junior soldiers.

“All the rooms were full when I was there, plus everyday there was a minibus full of infantry guys coming to the centre to do courses.

“Most had been injured in Afghanistan on the tour I had been on or had psychological scars from what they had seen.

“Some of them were preparing to go back on duty, although most of the guys like me, the in-patients were discharged. There was a sense we were all in this together. Most of us had been injured badly either from IEDs or had been in vehicles which had come under fire.”

The centre also eased him in to civilian life encouraging him and the other soldiers to come and go at weekends and take control of their lives.

Timmins embarked on a HNC in Health and Social Care at Reid Kerr College in Paisley, commuting at first from Edinburgh before moving into veterans’ accommodation in Glasgow.

He became the student of the year, and graduated in June 2011. Eleven months later Timmins, as he expected, was finally discharged from the army. His first job was as a volunteer with the Princes Trust, working with young people leaving care, ex offenders and the long-term unemployed. It was his first taste of civilian life after leaving the army and was a helpful transition.

Now he says he has few regrets about the military life he’s left behind. He’s getting married again in July to a woman he’s known since his schooldays. Major Owers, the bomb disposal expert who helped save his life, will be at his side once again as best man.

Last month he started a new job as a peer support worker for Glasgow’s Helping Heroes, supporting veterans, many whom just come in off the street, with all sorts of problems, including sorting out housing, pensions and benefits.

Although it’s still early days, it’s a position he finds rewarding.

“A lot of guys who’ve done four, five, six tours of Afghanistan come in and as soon as they see me they know I’ve been in combat and they can relate to me," he explains.

“The two big issues they face are the same as most people, whether you’re ex army or not, housing and employment. They worry about where they’re going to live, if it’s a decent area, and if they have kids, where they’re going to go to school.

“I’ve been through those sorts of worries so I know what they need. Looking back, it’s not the job I thought I’d end up doing, but I feel very lucky. I’ve got my life together and things are moving on. I’ve got over what happened and some guys never do.

“I’ve had a lot of help from doctors and nurses, from the military and from charities and I’m pleased I’m now in a position to give something back.”