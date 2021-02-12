A BOY is in hospital after he was stabbed in Kings Park, Glasgow.
The 14-year-old was attacked after a fight involving a group of youths in the South Side park earlier this evening.
He is in serious but stable condition, medical staff said and is in the Royal Hospital for Children for treatment.
A police spokeswoman said: "Around 3.40pm on Friday, 12 February, police were called to a report of a 14-year-old boy found seriously injured following an altercation with a group of youths in Kings Park.
"Emergency services attended and the victim was taken the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for treatment to stab wounds.
"Medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 2036 of Friday, February 12, 2021. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.