Forth Valley Police are appealing for information about a woman who has been reported missing in the Stirling area.
The woman, 39 year-old Joly Ghanawi, was last seen in the grounds of Stirling University around 2.30pm on Friday, February 12.
Forth Valley Police Division describe Ms Ghanawi as: “5ft 5, long black hair, medium build, wearing a purple jumper, blue outdoor jacket, blue jeans, brown boots.”
They urge for anyone who may have seen Ms Ghanawi or who has information on her whereabouts to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3314 of February 12, 2021.
