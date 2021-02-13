Ashley Judd is in hospital after a “catastrophic” accident leading to the actress breaking her leg during rainforest excursion in the Congo.
The American actress revealed in an Instagram Live that she was resting in a “trauma unit in beautiful South Africa which has taken me in from the Congo” after suffering from “massive catastrophic injuries”.
Judd, after tripping over a fallen tree, lay on the forest floor for five hours and said she was “howling like an animal”.
When discussing the incident on her social media she explained that the accident happened because of a failed head lamp.
She added that to keep herself awake during the journey out of the rainforest she recited Bible passages.
After a long journey, she finally made it to the hospital in South Africa where she is currently receiving treatment for her injuries.
During the Instagram Live, the actress said the accident reminded her of her privilege: “The difference between a Congolese person and me is disaster insurance that allowed me, 55 hours after my accident, to get to an operating table in South Africa.”
Judd expressed her gratitude saying she is “in a lot of love” and thankful to “everyone for their thoughts and their prayers and their support.”
