Thousands of homes in Inverclyde are facing water disruption after ice blocked the Greenock Water Treatment Works at Loch Thom.
Scottish Water has confirmed that divers have been deployed to clear the intake in the loch, with alternative measures also being looked at.
The issue is expected to impact upon supplies for approximately 13,000 homes and businesses this afternoon in Greenock, Gourock, Inverkip, Wemyss Bay and Skelmorlie.
READ MORE: Scotland's weather: Snow and freezing rain warning issued for much of the country
Engineers have reconfigured the water network to reduce the area served by the Water Treatment Works to a minimum, with plans being put in place to provide alternative water supplies where possible.
A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Our team has been working over the course of the day in challenging conditions to restore normal production of drinking water at Greenock Water Treatment Works. Efforts are continuing with divers working to clear the intake from Loch Thom.
Engineers are working to restore water production at #Greenock Water Treatment Works as a result of ice blocking an intake from Loch Thom, which supplies homes and business in Inverclyde.https://t.co/Vd0nVdh4Ei— Scottish Water (@scottish_water) February 13, 2021
“With reserves of stored water in the network diminished, we expect some customers will experience disruption to their supply. We are putting plans in place to provide alternative water supplies and support for customers in the area, should they lose supply.
READ MORE: Anniesland Cross flooding: Roads closed off after water main burst
“We would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience that this will cause. We are working to restore normal service as quickly as possible and to provide support for affected customers in the meantime.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.