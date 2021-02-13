Thousands of homes in Inverclyde are facing water disruption after ice blocked the Greenock Water Treatment Works at Loch Thom.

Scottish Water has confirmed that divers have been deployed to clear the intake in the loch, with alternative measures also being looked at. 

The issue is expected to impact upon supplies for approximately 13,000 homes and businesses this afternoon in Greenock, Gourock, Inverkip, Wemyss Bay and Skelmorlie.

Engineers have reconfigured the water network to reduce the area served by the Water Treatment Works to a minimum, with plans being put in place to provide alternative water supplies where possible. 

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “Our team has been working over the course of the day in challenging conditions to restore normal production of drinking water at Greenock Water Treatment Works. Efforts are continuing with divers working to clear the intake from Loch Thom.

“With reserves of stored water in the network diminished, we expect some customers will experience disruption to their supply. We are putting plans in place to provide alternative water supplies and support for customers in the area, should they lose supply.

“We would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience that this will cause.  We are working to restore normal service as quickly as possible and to provide support for affected customers in the meantime.”