People who eat a Mediterranean-style diet are more likely to stay mentally sharp in later life, new study by the University of Edinburgh reveals.

Higher scores were achieved on a range of memory and thinking tests among adults in their late 70s if they closely followed a Mediterranean diet.

Dr Janie Corley, a researcher at Edinburgh University said: “Eating more green leafy vegetables and cutting down on red meat might be two key food elements that contribute to the benefits of the Mediterranean-style diet.

“In our sample, the positive relationship between a Mediterranean diet and thinking skills is not accounted for by having a healthier brain structure, as one might expect.

“Though it’s possible there may be other structural or functional brain correlates with this measure of diet, or associations in specific regions of the brain, rather than the whole brain, as measured here.”

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh tested the thinking skills of more than 500 people aged 79 and without dementia.

The participants completed tests of problem solving, thinking speed, memory, and word knowledge, as well as a questionnaire about their eating habits during the previous year.

The findings show that, in general, people who most closely followed a Mediterranean diet had the highest cognitive function scores, even when accounting for childhood IQ, smoking, physical activity and health factors. The differences were small but statistically significant.

Experts say the study is an important step in determining whether diets can help to exert protective effects on brain ageing.

The participants were part of the Lothian Birth Cohort 1936 study, a group of individuals who were born in 1936 and took part in the Scottish Mental Survey of 1947.

Researchers have been working with the Lothian Birth Cohorts to chart how a person’s thinking power changes over their lifetime.