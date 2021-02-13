Scotland and Wales players have joined in a moment of reflection in the fight against racism ahead of their Six Nations clash at Murrayfield.

Players from both sides stood to show solidarity against racism and discrimination as part of the Six Nations Championship’s ‘Rugby Against Racism’ campaign.

This week, the SRU reiterated their backing for equality following criticism on social media platforms that Scotland players did not ‘take the knee’ after the majority of the England squad did in their opening match at Twickenham last week.

Wales also stood in a moment of reflection

Taking the knee has been adopted at many sporting occasions including the Scottish and English Premier League to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The SRU insisted that it remained down to individual players to decide how they show their support saying: “Scottish Rugby fully supports rugby’s ongoing work to end discrimination and racism in our sport.

“This commitment has been expressed with a moment of reflection before every international match since the summer of 2020 and our players are free to demonstrate their support for this important issue in the way they see fit.”

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend also gave his backing to players saying it has been left "100 percent" to his players to decide if they will make any further gesture and that that there was no discussion on the matter before the England game last week.

The Scotland head coach said: "We know what’s happening this weekend. I believe both teams are going to stand and recognise rugby’s stand against racism and discrimination like we’ve done in all previous games. So unless that changes, that’s what we’ll do."

Many social media users were critical after 14 of the 30 players involved in Scotland’s opening Six Nations clash at Twickenham did not ‘take the knee’ ahead of the kick-off.

And some called for the players to do so ahead of the match v Wales.

