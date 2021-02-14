Dominic Raab has dismissed the idea of a “blanket ban” on travel into the UK in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

UK nationals or residents returning to England from 33 countries will be required to spend 10 days in Government-designated accommodation from Monday.

The Foreign Secretary was asked if it is time for a “blanket ban” due to the South Africa variant being detected in Austria for example which is not on the list of 33 countries.

He told Sophy Ridge On Sunday on Sky News: “I’m not sure that’s proportionate, and of course having blanket bans on any, for example, air travel into the UK would be very difficult for the supply chains, things like freight.”

Mr Raab said the data is assessed very carefully and they want to make sure the measures are “as targeted as possible”.

He said: We think we’ve got the right balance – robust measures, but targeted measures.”

It comes as New Zealand, who have been hailed for their tactics on handling the Coronavirus pandemic, placed a three-day lockdown in their largest city following the discovery of three unexplained coronavirus cases in the community.

He added that the Government is “on track” to meet its target of offering a coronavirus jab to the 15 million people in its four top priority groups by Monday, adding he hoped the Government would begin reopening schools in England on March 8 as planned.

“We need to wait to evaluate the data carefully and allow those plans to be put in place,” he said.

“Because we are making progress I think we can be confident we will be able to start that process.”

However, he said the Government would take a “careful” approach towards the easing of lockdown restrictions.

“We do need to be very careful how we proceed. We have made good progress. We don’t want to see that unravel because we go too far too quick,” he said

He confirmed that the plan is to get 99% of those who are at risk of dying given their first Covid-19 vaccine dose by the end of April.

“And by doing so taking the fatality out of this virus, we are in a much better position to proceed to start to ease the lockdown.

“We’ve just talked about the way we’re going to do it, starting with schools and non-essential retail.

“I don’t think you can set though an arbitrary target and not be evidence-led, which is why the review point on the 22nd February is so important."

Asked if he agrees that if all nine priority groups are vaccinated then restrictions should end, he said the Government will not make what feels to him like a “slightly arbitrary commitment without reviewing the impact that measures have had on the transmission and the hospital admissions of the virus”.

Mr Raab said it will be “evidence-led”, adding: “But we share the ambition to get out of lockdown to transition to a better place for economic reasons, for jobs, for livelihoods, for the most vulnerable in our society, and for everyone’s mental health.”