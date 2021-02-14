Primary school children from Elderslie have warmed the hearts of hard working hospital staff, with a very special Valentine’s surprise.
Hand delivered to the Royal Alexandra Hospital (RAH) in Paisley this week were 55 handmade Valentine’s cards with dedicated messages of love.
With notes such as “You are a star!”, “Thank you for protecting us” and “You’re making a difference”.
RAH General Manager Victoria Cox said: “We were just blown away by the cards, there was a lovely letter attached explaining the children wanted to use St Valentine’s Day to ‘spread the love’ and let hospital staff know how much they are appreciated.
“Children really are wonderful at reminding us what is important.
“So much thought has gone into them, we have made a dedicated display in the hospital so all the staff can appreciate them. They have really brightened our week,” added Victoria.
RAH Ward housekeeper Suzi McAleer said: “I saw this today on my way into my shift. It’s the sweetest thing I have ever seen. Staff all across the NHS are working harder than ever before, so to think that people are thinking of us just gives us that energy to carry on. We don’t need a Valentine on Sunday now, these are the best ones I’ve ever seen!”
