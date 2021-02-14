There have been 903 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 4 deaths in the same period.
104 people are in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid while 1,442 people are in hospital.
READ MORE: UK Government accused of 'undermining' Scotland's tougher quarantine rules
1,223,774 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 14,281 have received their second dose.
In total, 50, 329 people were vaccinated.
Yesterday, 908 new cases were reported, with 45 new deaths.
READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: Record number of patients catch Covid in hospital
Positive test results accounted for 7.3% of all new tests – higher than the previous day’s 4.9%.
The number of first doses was down by 9,491 from the previous day’s figure and 14,549 below Friday’s record high figure, while second doses fell by 171.
The latest figures come as Public Health Scotland data revealed 244 patients definitely caught Covid-19 while in hospital and a further 114 were probably infected.
The latest figures, for the week ending January 17, are the highest numbers of definite and probable cases of hospital-acquired coronavirus infection during any point in the pandemic.
It is the third consecutive weekly increase in the number of patients who caught the virus while receiving treatment unrelated to Covid-19.
More than 15 million people in the UK have now had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – the equivalent of everyone in the Government’s top four priority groups – Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment