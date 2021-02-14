Police are attending the scene of a major incident on a residential street in Dundee.
It is understood armed police are on Balunie Street in the city with a major police presence in relation to concern for a person.
Police are diverting all vehicles away from the scene and asking pedestrians to take a different route.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently in attendance on Balunie Street in Dundee in relation to a concern for a person.
"The incident is contained and there is no risk to the wider public."
The Daily Record reports that up to 20 police cars are at the scene.
It is has been reported that 2 ambulances are also on the scene.
A local resident told The Evening Telegraph: “Police arrived here around 8am this morning and are surrounding two houses.
“Police are currently speaking to people in the houses through the letterboxes.
“Some kind of negotiating seems to be going on.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.