Men in Kilts aired its eight-part series today and fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement about the much-anticipated release.
The TV show follows Sam Heughan, Outlander’s Jamie Fraser, and Graham McTavish, Outlander’s Dougal Mackenzie, as they road trip across Scotland.
Fans from around the world took to twitter to write all about the TV show with one saying: “I don’t think there is anyone better suited to introduce us to Scotland.”
the first episode of Men In Kilts was wonderful I loved it, it was like being literally inside Scotland, traveling with Sam and Graham! 🥺 I don't think there is anyone better suited to introduce us to Scotland than they are.— victoria (@goldenbalfe) February 14, 2021
Watched it !!!! Loved it !!!! Can't wait for the next one..... Listened to the book at 3am when it came out and now watched first men In Kilts at 3am @grahammctavish @SamHeughan @MenInKiltsSTARZ Thanks Guys for some much needed laughter and smiles. pic.twitter.com/zwsEejxGvc— Patti davis Bennett (@pattidbennett) February 14, 2021
Yaaaas🤩 loved it! Thankyou Sam and Graham for sharing Scotland with the world 🌏 #meninkilts pic.twitter.com/GGI03yu5BU— Naomi Oliver 🇦🇺 (@NaomiAOliver) February 14, 2021
Just watched #MenInKilts &loved it! Maybe there should be a warning at the beginning that you will feel like you have time-traveled by the end! A show that is 30min feels like only 5min as it was so enjoyable!! Thank you @SamHeughan & @grahammctavish Congratulations👏 🎊🍾🥳 🥃🥃— Pam McLeod Davidson (@pamjanssen) February 14, 2021
Well, I couldn't sleep so I decided to watch #MenInKilts on my Starz App. Absolutely wonderful, your chemistry together is so great. I Wanted more than a half hour. Looking forward to next week❤️@SamHeughan @grahammctavish @MenInKiltsSTARZ— Maria Fazio (@MariaFazioNYC) February 14, 2021
Just finished the first episode of #MenInKilts Loved it! @SamHeughan and @grahammctavish are the buddies I didn’t know I needed right now. Loved this bit on the Carisma. It’s a great Outlander companion piece. Looking forward to the next episode! #STARZ pic.twitter.com/D9PLI4OxVK— MissCassee™ (@MissCassee) February 14, 2021
PS: I might just use the #MenInKilts hashtag on every tweet from now on. It has a freaking KILT emoji on it!! 😂 PPS: Another thing I love about the show is hearing the Scottish accent so much, because I adore it ♥️— Alex🌺 (@bookworm_simmer) February 14, 2021
