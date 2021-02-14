Men in Kilts aired its eight-part series today and fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement about the much-anticipated release.

The TV show follows Sam Heughan, Outlander’s Jamie Fraser, and Graham McTavish, Outlander’s Dougal Mackenzie, as they road trip across Scotland.

Fans from around the world took to twitter to write all about the TV show with one saying: “I don’t think there is anyone better suited to introduce us to Scotland.”