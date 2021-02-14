It is less than a month since Glasgow restaurant Cail Bruich earned Michelin star status and now it is hiring.

An opportunity has arisen to join head chef Lorna McNee in her Michelin star kitchen.

A message on her Instagram page revealed that after the good news of being awarded a Michelin star last month they were on the hunt for staff.

Cail Bruich was awarded a coveted Michelin star through Ms McNee who brought the accolade home to the city just over five months into her first head chef role.

It makes her the first solo female chef to be awarded one in 20 years and the first female chef to be awarded one in Scotland’s largest city.

The last restaurant to hold a star in the city was Gordon Ramsay’s Amaryllis which closed in 2004. Cail Bruich, which also has three AA Rosettes, was opened in 2008 by brothers Chris and Paul Charalambous who ran the kitchen and front of house respectively.

Chef Lorna McNee earned Cail Bruich its first Michelin star

It was only early in 2020 that chef Chris decided to move away from the kitchen to focus on other aspects of the family run business, they also own Bar Brett and run Epicures.

Ms McNee was appointed head chef at Cail Bruich in August 2020, a step up from her previous role as sous chef at two Michelin starred Restaurant Andrew Fairlie where she had started her career as an apprentice. In 2019 she appeared on the BBC’s Great British Menu and was named “Champion of Champions.”

Ms McNee said: "Winning a Michelin star has been a dream of mine since I became a chef. The feeling of achieving it is better than I could have ever imagined. The best feeling for me though, is seeing the happiness on my team members’ faces knowing that all our hard work and sacrifice has been worthwhile. It is amazing to share it with them. I’m so proud, it is a dream come true