The Earl and Countess of Dumbarton are expecting a second child, a spokesperson for the couple has said.

Harry and Meghan are preparing to welcome a brother or sister for their young son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, known as the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton announced the news in a statement.

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The couple shared a black and white picture of themselves, sat under a tree, with Harry resting his hand on Meghan’s head as she lay in his lap cradling her bump.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding their son Archie during a tour of South Africa in 2019 (Toby Melville/PA)

Meghan revealed his miscarriage in November last year in a deeply personal article for the New York Times, writing: “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

The new baby will be eighth in line to the throne.

The first seven places will remain unchanged – the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Harry, and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

The baby boy or girl will enter the line of succession behind older brother Archie.

Andrew’s eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, will move to 10th in line.

As the first-born son of a duke, Archie could have become Earl of Dumbarton – or been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

But the duke and duchess broke with royal convention by making a personal decision not to use a title, thought to be inspired by Harry’s wish to have been a normal child, rather than a prince, as he grew up.

The couple quit their roles as senior working royals in March 2020 in a quest for personal and financial freedom, and now live in an £11 million house in Montecito in California.