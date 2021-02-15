More than 50 people were discovered at an illegal Valentine’s Day rave in Glasgow this morning.
Police broke up the gathering taking place on London Road in the Barras at around 1.10am.
More than 50 fines were issued in relation to breaches of coronavirus regulations.
READ MORE: Illegal rave broken up by police as £15,000 in fines issued
Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.10am on Sunday, 14 February, 2021, we received a report of an illegal gathering at a premises on London Road, Glasgow.
READ MORE: Two men charged following 'illegal' mass gathering at mansion in Midlothian
"Officers attended and 56 fixed penalty notices were issued in relation to breaches of coronavirus regulations.
"A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the gathering. A 21-year-old man was arrested on warrant and a 23-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment