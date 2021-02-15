More than 50 people were discovered at an illegal Valentine’s Day rave in Glasgow this morning.

Police broke up the gathering taking place on London Road in the Barras at around 1.10am. 

More than 50 fines were issued in relation to breaches of coronavirus regulations.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were arrested.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1.10am on Sunday, 14 February, 2021, we received a report of an illegal gathering at a premises on London Road, Glasgow.

"Officers attended and 56 fixed penalty notices were issued in relation to breaches of coronavirus regulations.

"A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the gathering. A 21-year-old man was arrested on warrant and a 23-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace."