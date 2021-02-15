FLOOD alerts are in force across Scotland as milder air begins to trigger a thaw after the snow.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has ten flood alerts in place as of 11am on Monday and has advised that snow melt impacts are most likely in “central and eastern areas”.

The warnings which cover most of Scotland have come as Sepa warn that on Monday through till Wednesday strong winds and milder air are expected to become established across the area.

The agency said: "Lying snow is expected to start melting at most levels and although no significant rainfall is expected, there is the potential for flooding from small watercourses and rivers.

"Any flooding impacts are most likely to include flooding to low-lying land and roads and individual properties. Surface water may also be an issue in low-lying areas especially if the ground remains frozen."

SEPA's flood alert map

It comes as the weather forecasters, the Met Office predicted warmer weather for many this weekend and in some parts of the UK temperatures could climb to 17C this weekend.

The Met Office said the whole country will see milder weather with highs of up to 13C in England and Wales.

In London, this could even rise to 17C by Saturday with Spring-like air sweeping across.

By the weekend in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee, daytime temperatures are expected to rised to 10C.