John Cassidy

MANY have put forward comments on this being a time of crisis and challenge but also of opportunity. Many have commented that the window of opportunity may be short lived and we have to 'reimagine and re-evaluate’. Many have commented that deep wounds have been exposed and we must not just slip back into old ways. Many have started to embrace the idea of building back better.

Communities and their fantastic responses to the current crisis are at the centre of much thinking about the future. The language is positive, the rhetoric strong. We are told we must support and trust local delivery and community solutions. We must build on the foundations of community power. We need to channel the surge of community spirit into a lasting framework of community power. We must embrace the potential of localism.

The comments on the big picture are less positive. It is argued that state capacity has been drained by the scale of the crisis. There is a growing and certain economic recession. Governments will fall back on traditional levers. In many places stubbornly paternalistic attitudes persist in the public sector. Are we doubling down on the orthodoxy and sweeping unconventional practices and dissenting viewpoints aside…Is the answer to do what we have been doing, only more thoroughly. Not really a very optimistic outlook.

There is no shortage of sound advice for governments and decision makers to help ensure a positive journey out of the crisis. However not a lot of detail on how to. We hear about, 'Building on an old idea whose time is now: the power of community'. 'Invest to protect, strengthen and grow local organisations'. 'Strengthening local resilience will help to ensure that we centre our economic future around citizens, wellbeing and environmental sustainability'. 'Community led approaches do not just provide good social outcomes but are also proven to create stronger local economies'. 'We must focus on the potential of neighbourhood as an organising unit for political power'.

We need caring neighbourhoods. We need energised, able, thriving communities.

Across Scotland we have an amazing asset…our voluntary, community and charitable organisations. We have organisations using community led approaches which make a fundamental difference to the lives of individuals, families and communities day in, day-out.

We do celebrate localism and, during this crisis, thank goodness. Seventy eight community-led health and wellbeing improvement organisations make up Scottish Communities for Health and Wellbeing (SCHW).

SCHW has just produced, to present to the Scottish Government, a Blueprint for a Healthier Scotland. The blueprint is grounded in practice, supported by research and structured round a heap of common sense.

As one of SCHW’s critical friends commented, “It is doable”. It is a How To Do It proposal that would help tackle many of the challenges and responses highlighted in the early paragraphs of this article. It is available on SCHW’s website schw.co.uk. It will be presented formally to the Scottish Government in the near future. It's an opportunity to do something differently. So let’s do it. Support the Blueprint. It really is doable.

John Cassidy is chair of Scottish Communities for Health and Wellbeing