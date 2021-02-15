THE PRIME Minister is coming under increasing pressure to amend his quarantine plans for so-called red list passengers after it emerged they may be mingling with other travellers in airports.

It was reported this morning that people from the list of 33 countries required to quarantine in special Covid hotels prior to onward travel in the UK may be free to mix inside airports with passengers who do not have to quarantine.

It has prompted concerns that it could increase the risk of virus spread.

The SNP has urged Boris Johnson to follow the Scottish Government’s lead in enforcing a quarantine for every passenger arriving in Scotland.

The party has also claimed that the UK Government is undermining Scotland’s efforts by only enforcing a quarantine for certain groups of passengers.

Gavin Newlands, the SNP’s transport spokesman said the reports of passengers mingling at airports were “concerning”.

He said: “Reports that in England travellers from 'red list' countries may be able to mix with other passengers in the airport before going into hotel quarantine are concerning and risk undermining efforts in tackling and suppressing the virus.

"In Scotland, the Scottish Government has introduced managed quarantine for all arrivals into the country. The move has been driven by the best scientific and public health advice and on lessons learned from our experience with the virus.”

He quoted the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), saying the group has “already said that 'geographically targeted travel bans' were not enough to stop new coronavirus strains from arriving in the country, and the only way to 'get close' to stopping them was to close the borders completely or introduce mandatory hotel quarantine measures for everyone entering the UK.”

Mr Newlands continued: “Even at this late stage, the UK government must rethink its approach and follow the lead of the Scottish Government in strengthening measures for those arriving into the country.

“At the very least it must work with the Scottish Government to ensure that the rules in place in each UK nation are respected and implemented."

There have been fears that some passengers from non-red list countries could avoid having to quarantine if they were coming to Scotland by traveling to England and crossing the border by car or public transport.

Currently passengers will have to pay £1750 to stay in a Covid quarantine hotel for 10 days, and receive tests for the virus, before being allowed to travel elsewhere in the country.