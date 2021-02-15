Scotland has recorded 559 positive coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon said.

No deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, she added, meaning the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 6,715.

Speaking during the Scottish Government’s daily briefing, the First Minister said 192,375 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 191,816 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 7%, down from 7.3% on the previous 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 123 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 112 in Lothian and 97 in Lanarkshire.

The remaining cases are spread over nine other health board areas.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that 1,428 people are in hospital - 15 fewer than yesterday, and 102 people are in intensive care - two fewer than yesterday.

In the past 24 hours, Ms Sturgeon reported no additional deaths, but reminded Scots that figures reported on Sundays and Mondays can be artificially low because registration offices tend to be closed at the weekends.

Since the last update on Friday, there have been 49 new deaths recorded.

That brings the total number of deaths to 6,715.

The First Minister added that 1,255,190 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, an increase of 31,416 on the previous day’s figures.