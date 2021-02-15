The death of a woman in Inchture has been linked to an all-day siege in a Dundee street, it is understood.

A 44-year-old woman, who has not yet been named by police, was found dead shortly before midnight on Saturday at a property on Orchard Way, Inchture.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death and inquiries are ongoing.

It came after a number of officers shut down Balunie Street, Dundee, for almost 12 hours on Sunday after a man shut himself inside a house.

The man, who police said had been threatening to self-harm, gave himself up to officers just before 9pm and was arrested.

The two incidents are understood to be related.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers responded to reports of a concern for person at a property on Orchard Way, Inchture, Perth around 11.40pm on Saturday, February 13.

"Emergency services attended and a 44 year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as suspicious. 

"A 46-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are ongoing.”

Following the incident in Dundee, a spokesman for the force said: “Around 8.45am on Sunday, February 14, officers were called to an address in Balunie Street, Dundee where a 46-year-old man was threatening self-harm within a house. 

"Officers, assisted by public order trained officers and negotiators attended.  There was no threat to the wider public during this incident.

"Around 8.50pm the 46-year-old man was arrested.”