SOME days ago, signs on the A68 warned that Soutra Hill would be closing early that evening, remaining shut until the morning. With no roadworks planned, it seemed as sure a sign of snow on the way as any Met Office warning. Soutra is like the Massif central, the dividing line between the low-lying Lothians and the bleaker wild lands along the Border. Its snow gates and snow poles, marking the route during whiteouts, are sobering, showing how formidable the drifts can get.

And yet, despite Soutra being closed off, that night and the following day the sky produced nothing worse than a smattering of powdery flakes. The forecast, however, kept us on our guard, as it did much of the country. You could almost feel Hoolet holding its breath as weather charts showed swathes of freezing air and clouds bursting with blizzards heading our way.

Some of us made a dash for the shops, to replenish essentials and stuff our freezers. Others filled bird feeders, or brought in armfuls of logs in case conditions made it impossible to reach the log pile. Needless to say, we lost our nerve and ordered more oil, despite the price being at a year-long high.

Alerting us to what was in store, a friend sent me a photo of the village in 2010, when it was blanketed beneath several feet. A snow plough was making its way past the green, watched by an admiring group of residents who had perhaps been housebound too long. With headlights blazing, it forged its way like a tank, casting aside great frozen waves of snow that could have been carved from marble. Behind it, what would one day be our cottage had been transformed into a Swiss chalet, the gable windows capped like fondant cakes, where the baker has gone crazy with the piping bag.

And still we waited for the Beast from the East’s little brother – or big brother if we were unlucky – to descend. For two days, fickle flakes danced around, barely whitening the ground. Even so, the place was eerily quiet, even by Hoolet standards. That might, of course, be explained by the start of the Six Nations tournament, and the India v England Test Match in Chennai, which kept many by their screens into the wee small hours.

Finally, it began to snow in a good, old-fashioned way so that we woke one morning to a proper first coat of brilliant white emulsion, which was almost blinding in the morning sun. More followed, along with temperatures more commonly found in Alaska, as layer upon layer was deposited, mounting higher every day.

The radio warned of nightmarish driving conditions, and Soutra started to feel as remote and unreachable as Siberia, enclosed in its own perpetual winter. Even so, our milk and eggs were delivered heroically as ever, although the milkman’s midnight footsteps were obliterated by a fresh fall by breakfast time. The bottles stood waist-high in ice and had to be prised loose.

The morning of writing, the dauntless gilets jaunes have again been out clearing paths, as they’ve done all week. The noise of their scraping – and chatting – is the only sound to disturb the silence. Scarcely have they finished, when falling snow once again blots out the sun, looking as if it means business.

I’ve learned a lot this winter. I now know which bends on the road remain treacherously slippy long after snow has melted, and which grassy north-facing paths conceal a layer of sheet ice that can – and did – land me flat on my back. Also useful to discover was that Alan’s wellies have disintegrated, which left me with sodden socks, as do my walking boots, since the snow comes well over the ankles.

I have seen where a nocturnal cat pads through our garden, alarming close to our roosting sparrows in the hedge, and where some smallish creature enters each night from the field, before making figures of eight under the trees.

In what has begun to feel like a lockdown within a lockdown, aconites, hellebores and snowdrops have never been more welcome. Snowdrops in particular are as lovely as any flower in existence, confounding the sense that everything is in suspended animation. What could be more beautiful or hardy? I will soon be dividing our clumps, in the hope of one day creating the sort of carpet you find in woodlands, or in gardens left happily untended for years. It’s amazing how well they respond to active neglect.

In the middle of the night recently, when snow and wind were howling down the chimney, I tried to lull myself back to sleep by recalling the titles of books about winter: Miss Smilla’s Feeling for Snow, by Peter Hoeg, David Guterson’s Snow Falling on Cedars, Orhan Pamuk’s Snow. In the end I had to desist, because my brain began to whirr, especially when I thought of Jo Nesbo’s nightmarish The Snowman. Imagining building a snowman instead did the trick, although when I finally drifted off I was attempting a snow sheep.

There are shelves upon shelves of books about snow and ice, whether fictional or fact. Their appeal is almost universal, and you’d be tempted to think it is a synonym for romance. Yet the reality is far from romantic. Fine if you’re a skier or ice-climber, or can view from the warmth of indoors; far from okay if you have to drive through it, or get stuck in it, or find yourself wading knee deep in search of the way home. Few things are more exhausting, as Alan discovered when he crossed the hills for emergency supplies mid-week, and found a crisp and even wilderness in which no paths were discernible.

The finest depiction I know of the danger, dread and fascination that winter holds is James Joyce’s story, The Dead. When guests arrive for a dinner party, they bring with them the smell of the cold outdoors, where snow has settled in for the night. By tale’s end, the weather has taken on a metaphysical power, which is perhaps what we all sense as it squeezes us in its grip:

‘His soul swooned slowly as he heard the snow falling faintly through the universe and faintly falling, like the descent of their last end, upon all the living and the dead.’

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of the Herald.