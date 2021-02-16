The Ministry of Defence (MOD) is addressing a "historical wrong" by returning service medals to former Armed Forces personnel who were dismissed from service based on their sexual orientation or gender identity, and had their medals taken from them.

Prior to 2000, a number of armed forces personnel were discharged from service on the basis of their sexuality.

Some received convictions under specified legislation for homosexual behaviour that has now been de-criminalised, while others were discharged solely on the basis of their sexuality, without any conviction.

Now, the MOD has said it is committed to addressing this "historical wrong".

Defence Minister Baroness Goldie said: “It is deeply regrettable that because of their sexuality some members of the Armed Forces were in the past treated in a way that would not be acceptable today.

“As a result of disciplinary action and their dismissal from service, some personnel forfeited medals that they had earned, and others were denied the opportunity of continued service that could have resulted in the restoration of medals that were forfeited for different reasons.

“I am very pleased now to be in a position to address this wrong and to invite any personnel affected or, in some circumstances, the families of those who are deceased to apply to have their medals returned.”

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Johnny Mercer said that today's announcement addresses a "historic injustice".

I’m determined to address the scars of our past. So from today, we are opening up a process to reinstate operational medals to those who were stripped of them just for being gay.



He said: “LGBT personnel have and continue to make significant contributions to the Armed Forces.

“Today’s announcement addresses a historic injustice and demonstrates that the military is a positive place to work for all who choose to serve.

“I encourage anyone who may have been affected to apply to have their medals returned.”

FWP Joint CEOs, Caroline Paige and Craig Jones MBE, said: “Today, LGBT+ veterans are finally beginning their journey back to the military family.

"Fighting With Pride looks forward to a better future for them, where they are recognised for their service, their health needs are supported and they are recompensed for the wrongs of the past.

“We are also pleased to see the Government’s further commitment to investigate the long-term impact of being dismissed from our Armed Forces, particularly in regard to the health, housing and employment of LGBT+ Veterans, many of whom today still live in poverty and beyond the protections of the Armed Forces Covenant.”

How will the MOD consider applications?





Where available, service records will be examined to confirm that applicants meet the criteria for restoration.

For restoration to be considered under this policy there must be clear evidence that discharge from the service and forfeiture of medals was for a reason primarily connected with sexuality and that there are no other significant issues which were the cause of their dismissal.

Where it is felt that the evidence is not clear cut, extra information is required to understand the circumstances under which a medal was forfeited, or if there is another basis on which the medal might remain forfeited, applicants will, where appropriate, be given the opportunity to provide further information or representations in writing.

If the Defence Council decides upon the restoration of a medal, the MOD Medal Office will arrange for a new medal to be awarded to the claimant, as an original.

How to apply

Anyone who believes that these conditions apply to them will be entitled to have their case considered under this policy.

An applicant who was not the subject of a conviction covered by section 92 of the Protection of Freedoms Act 2012 but who was discharged from the service solely on the basis of their sexuality, should apply to the MOD Medal Office with a covering letter summarising the circumstances of their discharge from the armed forces using the medals application form.

Where a deceased individual was not the subject of a conviction but was discharged from military service solely on the basis of their sexuality, the next of kin may apply to the MOD Medal Office for the return of the relevant medals.

In the case of a living applicant who received a conviction for sexual offences that have since been decriminalised, they must first be able to present a valid disregard determination from the relevant authority (for example, Home Office).

However, disregard determinations can only be granted to living individuals and this route would not be available to next of kin.