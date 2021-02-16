Amazon is facing an uphill struggle to stem the tide of "fake reviews" in its marketplace as a new probe uncovers a "thriving industry" where potentially hundreds of thousands of misleading fake reviews bought and sold for as little as £5 each, are making their way onto the platform.

The investigation found businesses dedicated to the sale of Amazon reviews in bulk and incentivising positive reviews through the offer of free products or other incentives.

Many had advice on how to avoid detection from the online marketplace. Some claimed they could get sellers the coveted Amazon’s Choice endorsement within a fortnight.

The probe by the consumer organisation Which? found that all of the 10 sites it looked at which were offering review manipulation services were found easily on the first page of Google search results for terms like "make money from reviews" or "get free products."

Some were even sponsored adverts, meaning the business has paid Google to appear at the top of the results and that the ad content has been reviewed by the search engine.

The group says the probe points to the sheer scale of the fake reviews industry – with 702,000 product reviewers across just five of the businesses it looked at.

Which? research, and a Competition and Markets Authority investigation, have previously exposed the issue of Facebook groups trading fake Amazon reviews.

Now to prevent consumers from being misled, the group is calling on the regulator to take swift and effective action that puts a stop to sites that are trading, or facilitating the trading of, fake reviews, a practice which it says is likely to be in breach of consumer law.

The group said: "Online platforms, including Amazon, must also do more to proactively prevent fake reviews infiltrating their sites. This includes working with other tech firms like Google and Facebook, where these fake review firms and groups thrive, to shut them down.

"If online platforms do not take responsibility, the government must urgently strengthen online consumer protections, including platforms' legal responsibilities for fake and misleading review activity, so that sites can be held to account if they fail to keep their users safe."

Amazon Marketplace is the world’s biggest online marketplace and a lucrative prospect for third-party sellers. It sold an estimated £215bn worth of products worldwide in 2020.

READ MORE: Amazon, DPD, Royal Mail and UPS: Best and worst delivery firms

Fake reviews, including incentivisation, are strictly against the terms of use of Amazon which said it removes fake reviews and takes action against anyone involved in abuse.

"We have won dozens of injunctions against providers of fake reviews across Europe and we won’t shy away from taking legal action," an Amazon spokesman said.

“However, Amazon and other online retailers cannot do this alone. Customers need to be able to trust the reviews they see online and the systematic manipulation of reviews needs consistent enforcement and global coordination with stronger enforcement powers given to regulators against bad actors.

“We continue to work to protect the authenticity of customer reviews. We advise customers who doubt the credibility of a review on a product to click the ‘report abuse’ link available below each review. We will then investigate and take necessary measures.”

According to the research, for sellers looking to buy reviews there was an array of different packages they could purchase to boost their products on Amazon – and there were several examples of products where these tactics appeared to have paid off.

Product reviewers who sign up get access to hundreds of products, from children’s toys to exercise equipment, and are offered small payments alongside a free or discounted product – ranging from a few pounds up to more than £10. They even have the option of taking part in loyalty schemes and earning themselves the pick of premium products.

One group was found to sell reviews to sellers individually for around £13 or in bulk packages, starting at £620 for 50 reviews and going up to £8,000 for 1,000 reviews. It claims to have a large army of reviewers - 62,000 globally and 20,000 UK-based.

All the sites Which? signed up to gave advice for how to write reviews so as not to arouse Amazon’s suspicion, and in many cases had criteria for reviewers to meet to qualify for rewards.

These included leaving reviews that were at least two sentences long, posting an accompanying image or video and not posting reviews until at least four days after receiving a product. Some sites also had no return policies – as returned products are monitored by Amazon and high return rates can affect the chance of an Amazon’s Choice endorsement.

READ MORE: Amazon, eBay, Wish: Concern over dangerous products not being removed after alerts

For one of the review sites Which? signed up to, users claimed in reviews left on Trustpilot that they had left an honest product review of three stars or less, only to be told this meant they were not eligible for a refund as reviews had to be four or five stars.

Which? also found products on Amazon Marketplace where it appeared that incentivising reviewers had paid off for third-party sellers. A pair of headphones that was being offered to reviewers on one website for free instead of the usual £35 price, had amassed 21,670 ratings and a 4.4 star customer score on Amazon. According to Google the ads shared by Which? were reviewed and action was taken on those that violated its policies.

It has strict policies that governs the kinds of ads that it allows to run on its platform and enforces those policies vigorously, and if it finds ads that are in violation it removes them.

According to Google, users should be able to trust the ads they are seeing and because of this it is invested in creating a safe digital advertising ecosystem for users, advertisers and publishers. In 2019, its team took down approximately 2.7 billion bad ads.